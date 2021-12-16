After having a surprise baby at 15, I’m bullied by older women, but I got As in my GCSEs a few weeks later, and I have no regrets.

After having a surprise baby at 15, I was bullied by older women, but I got As in my GCSEs weeks later, and I have no regrets.

A TEEN mother who didn’t realize she was pregnant until she was giving birth in her mother’s living room has retaliated against those who criticize her for having her son so young.

Alexis Queen, now 19, says that older women tease her about her teen pregnancy, but that she is proud of herself because she received all A’s in her GCSEs weeks later.

The mum, who goes by the handle @alexisqueen.x on TikTok, explained how she went on to achieve great success in her exams after giving birth in shocking circumstances.

The mother explained, “I went back to school seven weeks after giving birth.”

“To sit my GCSEs, and I passed all nine with A’s and B’s,” she continues.

The video has received over 8k views and numerous comments from TikTok users praising the mother.

One person exclaimed, “Amazing.”

“Such an inspiration!” said another, referring to your son in particular.

“How did you manage to revise? I’m fine and I’m still worried about them,” a third said.

We talked about how stunned Alexis was when she found out she was pregnant in a previous post.

The teen had unknowingly returned to school in September, where she was entering year 11, despite having regular periods and no pregnancy symptoms.

Alexis was in excruciating back pain after her first day back and couldn’t sleep.

“When my mother told me she had heartburn while pregnant with me, I took a pregnancy test after my school holidays because I had a little heartburn,” she explained.

“With the test being negative, I went back to school in September,” she says, “still having regular periods and no more symptoms.”

The teen had ignored her back pain until it became unbearable, and when she told her parents about it one night, they assumed she was faking it to get out of school.

Seven weeks after giving birth, I returned to school to complete my GCSEs.”

“I was screaming for my mother and telling her I think I’m giving birth,” she said. “I went to the toilet before leaving for school and having the urge to push, I was screaming for my mother and telling her I thought I was giving birth.”

“My mother was yelling at me to come downstairs,” he continued, “and when she looked up my skirt to check, she was taken aback when she saw a head.”

Alexis claimed that her mother had her aunt look up her skirt as well, and that she was so taken aback by what she saw that she called an ambulance while her father was giving her pregnancy tests.

“The operator was on the phone with my aunt, telling her…”

