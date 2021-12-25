After having an epiphany at his parents’ house, George Michael wrote Wham!’s ‘Last Christmas’: ‘He Had Discovered Gold.’

It’s not Christmas until you’ve heard Wham!’s George Michael sing “Last Christmas” a hundred times.

Although the holiday song didn’t quite reach the top of the charts when it was first released in 1984, it has since become a crowning jewel on Christmas radio stations and holiday playlists.

In fact, the song is a crowning jewel, but one that Michael dug up easily from the depths of his mind.

“Last Christmas” came to him as a result of an epiphany he had at his parents’ home.

Listen to the lyrics of “Last Christmas,” and you’ll notice that it’s not really a Christmas song.

It’s about two ex-lovers who cross paths during the holidays, but aside from the line “Last Christmas,” there’s nothing that sets it apart from any other heartbreak song.

Michael didn’t come up with the song’s concept during the holidays.

It came to him during a visit to Michael’s parents with Wham!’s other half, Andrew Ridgeley.

“We’d had a bite to eat and were sitting together relaxing with the television on in the background when, almost unnoticed, George disappeared upstairs for an hour or so,” Ridgeley told Smooth Radio.

His excitement was palpable when he returned down, as if he’d discovered gold, which he had in a sense.

“We went to his old room, the room where we had spent hours as kids recording parodies of radio shows and jingles, the room where he kept a keyboard and something on which to record his sparks of inspiration, and he played me the introduction and the beguiling, wistful chorus melody to ‘Last Christmas.’ It was a moment of wonder.”

“George had worked musical alchemy, condensing the essence of Christmas into music.”

Adding a lyric that told the story of betrayed love was a masterstroke, and he touched hearts, as he did so often.”

15 of the Best Rock ‘n’ Roll Holiday Songs

According to Mental Floss, Michael was sued by the publishing company Dick James Music for allegedly plagiarizing “Last Christmas.” Dick James is well-known for his work with The Beatles.

Initially, he secured the group’s first television appearance.

He eventually conned the band into handing over a significant portion of the company’s ownership to him…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.