Helen Flanagan discusses her hair loss after the birth of her third child.

Helen Flanagan talks about her third child’s hair loss.

Helen Flanagan’s hair began to fall out eight months after the birth of her third child, Charlie.

The former Coronation Street actress shared her receding hairline on Instagram in a recent photo with baby Charlie.

The mother-of-three admitted she had hair loss when her daughters Matilda, six, and Delilah, three, were born.

However, the 31-year-old did admit that her hair did grow back.

Helen posted a sweet photo of Charlie, her youngest child, who turned nine months old on Christmas Eve.

One fan exclaimed in response to the smiley photo, “He is just the cutest!”

Another person commented, “What a handsome little man he is.”

“Wonderful!” exclaims the narrator.

A third wrote, “Awww beautiful photo, he’s so cute!”

The actress is said to have decided to focus on motherhood and other projects after playing Rosie Webster on and off since 2000.

“It’s unclear whether she’ll ever come back,” a source said.

Before making a decision, she’d like to pursue other career objectives.”

“Before deciding whether or not to reprise her role as Rosie, she wants to devote her time to her three children and to pursue other career goals, including acting roles.”

“In the short term, the break would be two to three years, but there’s no guarantee she’ll return even after that.”

“Helen adores Coronation Street, her character, and her family, but it has become impossible for her to continue because it consumes so much of her time.

“ITV has left the door open for her if she ever wants to come back.”

Please email [email protected] or call 02077824220 if you have any questions.

We also spend money on videos.

Here’s where you can add yours.