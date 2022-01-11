After having sex, I took the morning after pill, but didn’t realize it only worked on occasion, and now I’m pregnant.

After having sex, I took the morning after pill, but didn’t realize it only worked sometimes, and now I’m pregnant.

The single mother’s story was shared on her TikTok account, soholuxeceo, where it has been viewed over 800k times.

Lacey Madison, an Australian woman, revealed how she became pregnant despite being on the pill.

“Took the Plan B pill immediately after having’seggsy’ times and ended up pregnant with a baby boy,” Lacey said in the video.

She later discovered that the pill is no longer effective when she is ovulating.

She then shows off her adorable baby boy, who is sleeping on her bed.

Lacey admits in the comments that she and her partner were ready to have a baby but wanted to wait a year because they weren’t planning to get pregnant right then.

“The best thing to ever happen truly!” Lacey wrote in another comment.

Lacey claimed in the comments that the pharmacist who sold her the pill failed to inform her that it would not work if she was already ovulating.

Lacey’s claims shocked users, who hoped it would never happen to them.

One woman wrote, “I DO NOT CLAIM THIS NEGATIVE ENERGY.”

“I thought it was supposed to be an emergency shut down of the baby factory, but now it’s not,” another woman exclaimed.

“I’m going to say something because people don’t seem to get it, this baby is the best thing that has ever happened to me! He is a blessing and was meant to happen,” Lacey explained.

“I DONT CLAIM THIS BUT GOOD FOR YOU BESTIE,” one user wrote, expressing his delight for Lacey and her family.

“And now you have the greatest of all life’s gifts,” another user added.

