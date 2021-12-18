After he sent me a photo of his room to prove he was alone, I caught my boyfriend cheating – but the proof was right there.

NO ONE WISHES to wake up with the uneasy feeling that their partner is up to no good behind their back.

However, one woman followed through on her gut instinct and confronted her partner when she suspected her partner of doing the dirty.

The video was uploaded to the woman’s TikTok account, sp00pybeans, where it has received over 150k views.

“Funny story from a long time ago (hashtag)sus (hashtag)gaslighting (hashtag)toxic (hashtag)selfreport (hashtag)cheater,” she wrote as the caption for the video.

Her boyfriend had gone out for work drinks with friends while she was at home.

Nothing about the night was out of the ordinary until her partner booked a hotel room at 6 a.m. after a night of work drinks.

“Why have you got a hotel room at 6 a.m. after going for work drinks?” she confronted her partner.

“I’m not cheating, here’s a picture as proof,” he allegedly said to his girlfriend.

He then sent a photo of the hotel room to his girlfriend to prove that he was alone.

However, it turned out that he hadn’t completely covered all of his bases.

In an attempt to assuage his girlfriend’s concerns, her partner is seen lying on the bed taking a photo of the hotel room.

But his cunning plan backfired, as a nude shoulder bag clearly belongs to a woman in the image’s far left corner.

The woman stated that she broke up with her boyfriend shortly after the incident and that she has since found someone a billion times better.

“The need to say “I’m not cheating” really shows the toxicity in a relationship,” one user wrote.

“It was nothing but toxic,” the woman agreed.

Another user remarked, “How would there even be a way to prove that as if said person couldn’t stand out of frame?”

“At least he’s stupid,” a third person said.

It makes it easier to catch them.”

