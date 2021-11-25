After health scares, the Queen tells the Royal Family she is ‘far better’ and will host a traditional Christmas at Sandringham.

Following her health scare, the Queen has told the Royal Family that she is “far better” and will be able to host the traditional Christmas at Sandringham.

The 95-year-old Queen Elizabeth II has moved to reassure her family that she is recovering well and is “looking forward” to the holiday family gathering at her Norfolk estate.

Concerns about the Queen’s health have grown in recent weeks after she was forced to cancel several engagements due to a back sprain.

She has been resting at Windsor Castle on the advice of her doctors since she was injured almost two weeks ago.

She was admitted to the hospital last month for an unspecified illness.

This will be The Queen’s first Christmas since the death of her husband, Prince Philip, in April.

They had been married for 73 years when they died.

On or around December 17, it is expected that The Queen will visit Sandringham.

According to The Mirror, she is likely to take a 50-minute helicopter ride from Windsor, but the traditional train journey from London to Kings Lynn has not been ruled out.

Her son Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, as well as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their three children, will be among the guests at Sandringham.

Prince Edward, his wife Sophie, and their two children, Louise and James, have also confirmed their attendance.

Princess Anne and her children, Peter Philips and Zara Tindall, are also expected to attend.

Princess Beatrice, her husband Edo Mapelli Mozzi, and their newborn daughter Sienna, as well as Princess Eugenie, her husband Jack Brooksbank, and their baby son August, are said to have been invited.

Prince Andrew had “obviously” been invited, according to sources.

Despite being invited, it is thought to be “highly unlikely” that Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle will fly from California with their two children to attend.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic last year, the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh had to spend Christmas alone in Windsor Castle.

“The Queen has told everyone she is feeling much better of late and is very much looking forward to welcoming them for Christmas,” a source told The Mirror.

“Like many other families, Her Majesty’s extended family will be reunited for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic separated them for so long.”

At the Christmas Day service at St Mary Magdalene, a 16th-century church on the Sandringham estate, royal fans will be hoping to see the royals all together.

According to reports, the Queen is “determined” to attend the service, as are…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]