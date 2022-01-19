After hearing it meow over the phone, I found my missing cat.

After hearing my missing cat meow over the phone, I tracked it down.

After recognizing the familiar meow during a call with her veterinarian, a CAT that had been missing for eight months was reunited with its owner.

Rachael Lawrence of Braintree, Essex, claims she was on the phone with the vet about her other cat when she heard Barnaby’s distinctive cry in the background.

Despite being told it was a stray, the owner decided to call back later to learn more about the cat because ”it was bothering me,” Rachel explained.

Barnaby has finally been reunited with his family after an eight-month separation.

Ms Lawrence was so certain it was Barnaby that she called the vet again right away to inquire if the cat was black with a white patch on one of his back feet.

Rachel took a few photos of Barnaby to show to staff after the surgery confirmed the description matched.

She claimed she immediately “knew it was him” when he was brought into the room.

She confessed, “I cried.”

“It’d been eight months since we’d seen him.”

Barnaby had been nicknamed “Fatman” by her three children, but Rachel noticed he had “loads of scabs” and was “all skinny and missing fur” when he was brought in.

The family’s favorite pet, on the other hand, was “delighted to be picked up and cuddled.”

“All we have to do now is fatten him up so we can get him back to Fatman.”

Ms Lawrence also stated that she had paid to have Barnaby chipped before he went missing, but she questioned whether the procedure was “done properly.”

