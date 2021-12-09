After her 2-year-old son Isaac headbutts her, Ashley Graham chips her front tooth: photo

Ashley Graham’s front incisor was cracked for the second time on Wednesday, December 8, more than a year after the first time.

The model, 34, captioned an Instagram Story photo with the caption “Isaac head butted me and my tooth cracked off,” referring to her and Justin Ervin’s 2-year-old son.

“Happy hump day!” exclaimed the Nebraska native, her gap visible in the Instagram post.

In June 2020, while eating a frozen cookie baked by her mother, the author of A New Model broke her tooth for the first time.

“Shout-out to Linda Graham for making the best oatmeal cookies in the world, freezing them, and having your daughter break her tooth on them,” Ashley wrote at the time on Instagram.

The American Beauty Star host announced her and the 32-year-old cinematographer’s family expansion in July of the following year, writing on Instagram: “The past year has been full of tiny surprises, big griefs, familiar beginnings, and new stories.”

I’m only now starting to think about and celebrate what this next chapter means for us.”

At the time, Ervin used red heart emojis to comment on the baby bump photos.

In September, the expectant actress shared an Instagram video taken at an ultrasound appointment, revealing that she is expecting twins.

In the video, Ashley asks her husband, “Are you serious? We’re having three boys?”

“You’re kidding me,” the Georgia native responded.

Since Isaac’s arrival in January 2020, the couple has intended to make him a big brother.

In February, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model said to WSJ Magazine, “If I could get pregnant yesterday, I would.”

“I’ve had ‘accidental’ unprotected sex while ovulating to see if I can [get pregnant]while breast-feeding.”

This time around, the pregnant actress has had a variety of symptoms.

Ashley told Entertainment Tonight in August, “I always heard that number two, you’re a lot more tired, you show faster.”

“It’s going to happen.”

I popped very quickly.

I’m completely spent.

I’m chasing down a toddler.

So, yes, there are all the stereotypes.

… I feel like I prepared so thoroughly for Isaac that I may have overprepared.

I’m just double-checking that I have everything I’ll need, which isn’t much.

