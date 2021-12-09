After her and Nick Cannon’s son Zen passed away from a brain tumor, Alyssa Scott pays tribute to him.

The anguish of a mother.

For the first time, Alyssa Scott opened up about the death of her and Nick Cannon’s 5-month-old son, Zen.

“Oh my sweet Zen,” the model, 28, captioned an Instagram video from Wednesday, December 8.

“The pain in my arm from holding you is gradually dissipating.”

It’s a sobering reminder that you’re no longer with us.

As I drove, I noticed that the mirror in the backseat was no longer reflecting your flawless face back at me.

I hold my breath and wince when I close a door too loudly, knowing that a soft cry will follow shortly.

It never arrives.

It’s deafeningly quiet here.

We’ve been in this race together for the past five months.

We’d take turns passing the baton.

You were able to keep me going.

It would be late at night, and you would smile at me.

My body would be flooded with energy, and pure joy would radiate from my soul.

We worked well together and were both committed to seeing the project through.”

“I can’t,” the Texas native continued, “because being without the baby feels unbearable.”

And I’m being carried right now.

Your sister, I believe.

By God’s grace.

Strangers motivating me to keep going.

Being your mother has been a great honor and privilege.

For the rest of my life, I will adore you.

“6•23•21–12•5•21.”

During the Tuesday, December 7 episode of his talk show, the Masked Singer host, 41, announced the death of his baby boy.

The comedian said at the time that he and the model took Zen to the doctor two months after he was born in June, thinking he had a sinus problem.

The doctor discovered that the child had a brain tumor that needed to be surgically removed right away.

Zen’s health deteriorated around Thanksgiving.

On Sunday, December 5, Cannon said he held his son for the last time when he took him to see the ocean in California.

On Tuesday, the Wild ‘n Out host said of Scott, “Alyssa was just, like, the strongest woman I’ve ever seen.”

“[She] was emotional when she needed to be, but she was and continues to be the best mom she could be.”

Following Cannon’s announcement of Zen’s death,

