After her breakup with Dale Moss, Clare Crawley hangs out with former ‘Bachelorette’ contestant Blake Monar.

After her split from Dale Moss, Clare Crawley hangs out with former ‘Bachelorette’ contestant Blake Monar.

Clare Crawley’s recent hangout with former suitorBlake Monar had Bachelor Nation buzzing.

The hairstylist, 40, captioned an Instagram montage of moments from her visit to Indiana on Sunday, January 9. “Went for business, left with the most unexpected remarkable memories! Indy, you were truly beautiful and exactly what my soul needed!”

The reality star was seen shopping and duckpin bowling with the former baseball player, who was eliminated during Crawley’s Bachelorette season’s second week.

The two got cozy in a car together and played with Monar’s niece and nephew as the video progressed.

The Arizona native was all smiles in an Instagram Story as he wrapped his arm around the Bachelor Winter Games alum.

In the caption, he teased, “How’s walking on black ice with a grown man hanging on your back?”

“Better than gliding alone across the driveway and ending up under your car,” Crawley said in an Instagram Story on Sunday.

In 2014, she made her Bachelor debut, finishing as Juan Pablo Galavis’ runner-up.

Her emotional exit has since become a defining moment in the ABC series’ history.

Crawley went on to appear on Bachelor in Paradise seasons 1 and 2 before getting engaged to Benoit Beauséjour-Savard in 2018.

That same year, the couple called it quits.

Crawley became the series’ oldest Bachelorette in March 2020, but her season was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

She threw the crew — and the viewers — for a loop when she left with contestant Dale Moss less than two weeks into filming.

“How people fall in love and the amount of time it takes or what the process is [changes],” she said in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly in October 2020, responding to critics who questioned her relationship’s speed.

“No one should decide whether or not there is a cookie cutter for that.”

During a November 2020 episode of the dating show, Moss, 33, got down on one knee.

The twosome rekindled their romance after a brief breakup in January 2021, only to call it off.

