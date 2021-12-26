After her breakup with Justin Timberlake in 2003, Britney Spears was forced to do the now-famous 2003 interview with Diane Sawyer.

After her breakup with Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears was forced to do her infamous 2003 interview with Diane Sawyer.

Britney Spears, a Grammy winner, famously sat down with Diane Sawyer in 2003 for an interview that many fans haven’t forgotten to this day.

Spears, for one, hasn’t forgotten about the infamous interview, and she’s made her feelings known to the world.

Spears made her debut in 1999 with the smash single “…Baby One More Time,” and she followed up with the albums Oops!… I Did It Again and Britney.

She rose to fame as a pop star who young girls all over the world aspired to be like.

However, the media began to follow her every move after a while.

When TV journalist Diane Sawyer sat down with Spears to discuss her personal life at the time, it all came to a head.

Spears vented about how much the interview harmed her psyche in a since-deleted Instagram post in 2021.

“Do we dare to forget the Diane Sawyer interview in my apartment almost 20 years ago?” wrote the singer of “Toxic.”

“What was with the ‘you’re in the wrong’ attitude? Geeze… and making me cry?”

She went on to say, “I lived in my apartment for a year and never spoke to anyone.”

“My boss brought that woman into my house and forced me to speak with her on national television.”

She asked if I had a shopping problem!!! When did I ever have a shopping problem? When I never left my apartment???”

Spears then revealed a more upsetting aspect of the infamous interview.

Sawyer’s interview took place just days after Spears’ public breakup with Justin Timberlake, who was at the time a young pop heartthrob.

“When I had that big breakup years ago, something I never shared was that I couldn’t talk afterwards,” Spears admitted.

“I had not spoken to anyone in a long time… I was in shock.”

“My dad and three men showed up at my door when I couldn’t speak,” she said.

“They put Diane Sawyer in my living room two days later… They forced me to talk!!!”

Looking back on the interview now, Spears wasn’t shy about expressing her current feelings about Sawyer.

Spears asserted, “I was a baby… I was almost 22 and didn’t understand… but I f***ing know now.”

“‘A woman or a girl…’ I’d like to say now, ‘Ma’am, I’m a Catholic slut!!! You wanna join me at a Mass and I can serve your husband…’

