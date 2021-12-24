After her breakup with Scott Disick in 2021, Amelia Hamlin says she ‘completely lost’ her sense of self.

After her breakup with Scott Disick in 2021, Amelia Hamlin claims she “completely lost” her sense of self.

Amelia Hamlin is reminiscing about the previous year.

As the year comes to a close, the 20-year-old model reflected on the previous months, revealing that she had “completely lost” her sense of self.

“2021… the year of the bleached brow and dreams realized… the year I completely lost my sense of self… not knowing that I would reclaim it even more authentically,” she wrote alongside a slideshow of photos from the year.

“Thank you 2021… thank you to everyone who made my dreams come true… you know who you are!!! I LOVE U!!!!!”

Amelia (@ameliagray) shared this post.

This year also marked the end of Hamlin’s relationship with Scott Disick, which lasted nearly a year.

In October of 2020, the two were first linked.

Disick’s alleged DMs about his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, and Travis Barker’s relationship prompted the former couple to split up in September.

Hamlin’s mother, Lisa Rinna, and father, Harry Hamlin, have both spoken out about her relationship with the 38-year-old reality star in the months since their split.

The 70-year-old actor responded to a fan who wanted to know the reason for the breakup and if he was secretly happy that his daughter was no longer with Scott during a late November episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

“Look, Amelia’s doing great,” Harry responded, calling the question “interesting.”

She’s single and living in New York.

I have no idea what happened because I didn’t pull the curtain.

To put it another way, I’m just glad she’s on her own.”

During an October episode of WWHL, Lisa also commented on the breakup, speculating whether the alleged DM scandal played a role.

“I don’t think that was very helpful.”

“I don’t believe there is ever just one reason why people break up,” she admitted openly.

“You know, now is the time to heal,” she says.

“It’s now or never for everyone to heal.”

Please see the section below for more information on the split.

CONTENT WHICH MAY BE RELATED:

Visit Instagram to see this photo.

Amelia (@ameliagray) shared this post.

On Instagram, see this photo.

Amelia (@ameliagray) shared this post.

Amelia Hamlin Says She ‘Completely Lost’ Her Sense of Self in 2021 After Scott Disick Breakup