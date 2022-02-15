After her breakup with Tobey Maguire, Tatiana Dieteman confirms her romance with surfer Koa Smith.

Following her breakup with Tobey Maguire, Tatiana Dieteman confirms her relationship with surfer Koa Smith.

Tobey Maguire and model Tatiana Dieteman broke up after three years of dating, according to E! News.

She’s now in a relationship with surfer Koa Smith.

The romance between Tobey Maguire and Tatiana Dieteman has lost its potency.

A source exclusively tells E! News that the Spider-Man star and his model girlfriend broke up months ago after three years together.

According to reports in the media, the two have been dating since the summer of 2018.

The insider states, “Tatiana has moved on.”

For Valentine’s Day, Tatiana confirmed her new romance with surfer Koa Smith.

He wrote on Instagram, “Happy Valentine’s Day to my besssss fwennnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnn

She responded by calling him “my valentine” on her Instagram Story.

Tobey and Tatiana’s representatives have not responded to E! News.

Tatiana took a trip to Yosemite with friends in October, and in a photo she shared on Instagram, The Ultimate Surfer star was seen with his arm around her.

Tobey, 46, and Tatiana, 29, kept their relationship mostly hidden from the public eye over the years, though they were occasionally spotted together.

They were photographed holding hands in Los Angeles shortly before the country was ordered to quarantine due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jennifer Meyer filed for divorce in 2020 after Tobey and Jennifer Meyer announced their separation in 2016, after nine years of marriage.

Ruby, 15, and Otis, 12, are Tobey and the jewelry designer’s children.

Despite their split, the former couple has maintained a strong bond, with Tobey attending Jennifer’s jewelry launch in late 2017 and even posing for photos with her.

“They are great co-parents to their children,” a source told E! News at the time.

“They get along really well and want everything to be as normal and pleasant as possible.”

Tobey is best known for the Spider-Man trilogy from the 2000s, which he rose to fame with films like Pleasantville in 1998.

In recent years, he has primarily focused on producing roles, though he did voice a character in 2017’s The Boss Baby and is set to appear in director Damien Chazelle’s star-studded 2022 film Babylon.

