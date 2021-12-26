After her breakup with Zac Clark, Tayshia Adams goes on a solo Christmas trip: ‘There’s No Better Place to Give Gratitude.’

I’m trying to absorb everything I’m seeing.

Tayshia Adams is taking her first post-split vacation in stride, nearly a month after she and fiancéZac Clark called it quits on their engagement.

“What a lovely, peaceful morning it has been.

“Merry Christmas, everyone,” the 31-year-old former Bachelorette season 16 star said on Saturday, December 25, while standing on an empty beach in Laguna Beach, California, via Instagram Story.

“It’s also raining.”

Right now, it’s pouring buckets.

“It’s truly magical.”

“Merry Christmas to you and yours,” she captioned her Story slide, which she wore a cozy fleece-lined jacket and a red beanie.

“No better place to give gratitude, pray, and reflect,” she wrote in a second caption, expressing how she was feeling at the time.

The California native had been beaming with joy as she spent Christmas Eve with her family, laughing alongside her brothers.

The former phlebotomist and the New Jersey native, 37, had ended their engagement nearly a month earlier, nearly a year after their proposal aired in December 2020.

A source previously told Us Weekly in November that the couple, who met on season 16 of the ABC series, “couldn’t fully commit to each other.”

“They eventually realized it wasn’t going to work, and their relationship ran its course,” the source added, noting that they hadn’t started planning their wedding yet.

“It’s going to be a difficult breakup for them.”

When she and Kaitlyn Bristowe cohosted season 18’s Men Tell All special, weeks after their split, the Bachelor in Paradise alum admitted she was “heartbroken” during the breakup.

“Tayshia was beside herself on that particular day.

“I’m so proud of her for being so professional and being able to show up with a smile on her face and do a great job hosting while going through it,” Bristowe, 36, said earlier this month on Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast.

“I know she was just having a hard time that day because the news had just broken and she was upset.”

Adams, for one, wasn’t quite ready to talk about her public breakup until she walked off the stage during the MTA special to collect her thoughts.

“I said everything.”

