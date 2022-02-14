After her controversial Holocaust comment, Whoopi Goldberg returns to ‘The View,’ promising to ‘Keep Having Tough Conversations.’

Whoopi Goldberg Rejoins ‘The View,’ Promises to ‘Keep Having Tough Conversations’ Following Controversial Holocaust Remark

Following a two-week suspension over her controversial comments about the Holocaust, Whoopi Goldberg returned to The View on Monday, February 14.

“I gotta tell you, there’s something kind of marvelous about being on a show like this — because we’re The View and this is what we do,” the 66-year-old actress said at the start of the show, expressing how much she “missed” her cohosts.

“And we don’t always do it as gracefully as we could.

And that’s what we strive for on a daily basis.”

During her brief hiatus, the Sister Act star thanked “everyone who reached out” to her, explaining that she learned a lot from those who spoke up.

“I’m telling you, people reached out from places that made me go, ‘Wait, wait, what? Really?'” Goldberg continued.

“And I listened to everything that was said by everyone.”

I was ecstatic.”

The Ghost actress didn’t directly address her previous comments, but she did express her gratitude for the outpouring of support for the show’s weekly episodes.

“I’m hoping it keeps all the important conversations going because we’re going to have a lot of them.”

And, in part, because this is what we were hired to do,” she said.

“And, as I previously stated, it isn’t always pretty, and it isn’t always what other people want to hear.”

But it’s an honor to be able to sit at this table and have these important discussions.

They’re vital to us as a nation, and even more so to us as individuals.”

When the women on the panel were discussing schools that had recently banned books on the January 31 episode of the talk show, Goldberg sparked controversy.

One institution was offended by Art Spiegelman’s graphic novel Maus about the Holocaust, which led to the comedian’s controversial remark.

“Let’s be honest about it: [the]Holocaust had nothing to do with race.

It has nothing to do with race.

“It’s about man’s inhumanity to man,” said Goldberg.

Joy Behar, a cohost, explained that the Nazis thought of Jews as a race, while Ana Navarro, the host, pointed out that the Holocaust was about white supremacy.

