After her daughter was charged with child endangerment, Amy Duggar slams Michelle and Jim Bob for ‘taking advantage’ of Jana.

After her shocking child endangerment charges, AMY Duggar slammed her Aunt Michelle and Uncle Jim Bob for “taking advantage” of their eldest daughter Jana.

Previously, the Counting On star defended her cousin, saying, “Watching multiple kids is hard.”

Amy, 35, took to Twitter on Tuesday to express her displeasure with parents who use their older children as “built-in babysitters” for their younger children.

“I believe that if you are a parent, you should watch your own children,” the reality star wrote to start the conversation.

It’s not right to have someone else keep an eye on them all the time.

“OK, let me clarify something,” she clarified, “I’m not talking about loving, hardworking parents who provide for their families.”

“Of course! I’m talking about people who rely on aunts or friends or anyone who exploits others.”

“It’s just because they can.”

“Your kids, even older kids, should not be your built-in babysitter,” Amy continued in a third tweet.

Your children should be able to live a normal adolescent life, regardless of their age.

“Helping out now and then is fine, but if you’re going to have that many kids, you need to be responsible for them,” she concluded.

Michelle and Jim Bob’s oldest daughter Jana, 31, spent much of her childhood helping with the couple’s 18 other children, despite Amy’s lack of specific names.

The oldest unmarried Duggar has now taken on the role of babysitting her friends’ and siblings’ children, which led to her being charged with child endangerment last week.

The TV personality was charged on September 10 and posted (dollar)430 bail after a child allegedly wandered out of the house while she was watching.

Her next court date is January 10, 2022, at 1:30 p.m., according to a clerk who spoke to The Sun. She had pleaded not guilty to the charge.

These charges can be classified as either a “class A” or “class B” misdemeanor in Arkansas, with penalties ranging from jail time to fines.

Amy defended Jana after her charges were revealed, despite her scathing views on her family.

“I will call out what is right and what is wrong,” Amy wrote on her Instagram Story on Saturday to defend her cousin.

This could not have been done on purpose.

Thank goodness the child was found and was unharmed!

“I’m sure you were tired, stressed, and emotionally exhausted.”

“It’s difficult to watch multiple children because there are so many and you only have two eyes!!”

“It’s a very sad situation,” the message concluded.

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.