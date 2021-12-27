After her daughter’s school photos go’very, very wrong’ due to a rude outfit fail, her mother is in tears.

After her daughter’s school photos go’very, very wrong’ due to a rude outfit fail, her mother is in fits of laughter.

BECAUSE WE SEND COPIES TO JUST ABOUT EVERYONE WE KNOW, IT’S IMPORTANT TO GET THE KIDS’ OUTFIT JUST RIGHT ON SCHOOL PHOTO DAY.

To put it another way, it’s not the day to dress them up in a risqué T-shirt… but one mother didn’t realize until it was too late.

Paige shared her story on TikTok, explaining how she forgot what day it was and dressed her two-year-old daughter in a slogan top with the word ‘Sasshole’ on the front.

To make matters worse, Paige’s daughter accidentally covered the “S” with her arm while posing for a photo.

“If you ever thought you were a bad mom,” Paige captioned the video.

“At least you remembered picture day and didn’t send your toddler to nursery dressed like this.”

Fortunately for Paige, the photographer probably sensed that the T-shirt wouldn’t go over well with the family and included some side-on shots as well.

Furthermore, the video has been viewed over 11 MILLION times on TikTok, igniting a discussion in the comments.

“Bad mom… or mom of the year? I’m going with the latter!” one responded.

“You HAVE to show these at her wedding,” another person added.

“That photographer knew what they were doing!” wrote a third.

Others, on the other hand, argued that Paige shouldn’t have sent her daughter to school wearing the T-shirt.

“Why would you get a kid that shirt in the first place?” someone else wondered.

“Why would you ever send your toddler to school with that on?” a second critic asked.

