After her divorce from Kanye West, Kim Kardashian admits it’s’scary’ to navigate the fashion world.

After her divorce from Kanye West, Kim Kardashian admits that navigating the fashion world is “scary.”

Kim Kardashian West divorced Kanye West in the spring of 2021.

She has remained mostly silent about the divorce since then.

Kardashian West, on the other hand, recently opened up about the experience, saying that navigating the fashion world without her ex-husband was “scary.”

West is best known for his work as a rapper, but he’s also a fashion icon.

He founded the Yeezy brand, which sells sneakers and other clothing.

When Kardashian West began dating West in 2012, he began to have a significant impact on her fashion choices.

“When I met you, you gave me the biggest closet makeover,” she said in a 2019 Vogue Arabia cover story.

I didn’t understand why you wanted to get rid of almost everything I owned at the time, but I pretended I did.

You were introducing me to a variety of designers that I had never heard of before.”

On Keeping Up With the Kardashians, fans got a glimpse of this when West and his stylist went through her closet.

She claimed that West “inspire[d]” her to change her appearance.

Many fans believe that West aided Kardashian West in gaining more attention in the fashion world.

She went to her first Met Gala in 2013.

Her first Vogue cover came the following year.

The Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) presented her with the Influencer Award in 2018.

During her movie date with Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian was told by a stranger, “Kanye’s Way Better.”

Kardashian West revealed in a recent interview with Vogue that West frequently provided her with insight into upcoming fashion trends.

Things are feeling a little “scary” now that he isn’t around.

“What will be next?” she wondered.

“Because I always had Kanye, who knew exactly what the next fashion era for me was going to be.”

It’s both terrifying and liberating to be out on your own.”

“Who knows? I might just be in Skims, be so comfortable and casual, and wear no makeup, and that’s what I feel like representing to the world,” she continued.

“Perhaps it’s not that serious.”

The drama surrounding Kanye West and Kim Kardashian has reached new heights. https:t.colyWgRiYooA

News outlets reported for months after Kardashian West filed for divorce that…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.