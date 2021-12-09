After her ex-husband requested spousal support, Faith Evans retaliated vehemently.

Faith Evans lashes out after her ex-husband asks for spousal support.

Faith Evans is refusing to give in to her estranged husband Stevie J’s spousal support request.

Many people were taken aback when they learned that the Love and Hip Hop star had filed divorce papers in Los Angeles after only three years of marriage.

The couple split up in October, according to Stevie, a hip-hop music producer turned reality star.

The reason for the divorce, according to Stevie, is “irreconcilable differences,” but the biggest surprise was his request for Evans to pay him spousal support while their divorce is still pending.

In the documents, Stevie asks a judge to deny Evans any financial assistance.

Evans has retaliated by asking a judge to dismiss his request.

Evans’ response contradicts Stevie’s date of separation.

Evans cites the date of separation as May 29, 2020, over a year before Stevie’s official filing, according to Madame Noire.

Evans is requesting that “all property acquired prior to marriage, by gift, inheritance, or devise, and after the date of separation” be returned to her. She claims that she does not know the exact nature of such assets and debts, but that she will amend or supplement her petition at the time of trial if she learns more.

Evans and Stevie haven’t revealed whether or not they have a prenuptial agreement.

If they don’t have a prenup, California law requires them to split all earnings 50/50 during their marriage.

Rumors and problems have dogged their relationship.

Evans was arrested for domestic battery last year after cops were summoned to their home.

Eventually, the charges were dismissed.

A video of Stevie yelling obscenities at Evans and accusing her of cheating has surfaced in recent weeks.

On Instagram, he later apologized.

The video of the apology has since been removed.

Evans has continued to post photos and videos of the two on her Instagram account despite their divorce proceedings, leading many to believe they are reconciling or still living together.

Stevie J is getting married for the first time.

She was previously married to Todd Russaw and is the widow of The Notorious BIG, a hip-hop legend.

Evans and Stevie are the parents of no children.

