After her father died of COVID-19 in February, Abigail Breslin speaks out about her ‘weird’ Christmas.

After her father died of COVID-19 in February, Abigail Breslin opens up about her ‘weird’ Christmas.

Her grief is still fresh in her mind.

Abigail Breslin is opening up about her new normal during the holiday season after her father, Michael Breslin, died earlier this year after a COVID-19 battle.

“Merry Christmas eve, everyone,” the Little Miss Sunshine star, 25, wrote on Saturday, December 25 on Instagram.

“I’m not going to lie to you, I’m not going to lie to you.”

For me, this is a strange one.

My first holiday season without my father.

I adore the holiday season and am grateful to be able to share it with my mother, brothers, friends, and boyfriend.

“I’ve been very fortunate.”

Since 2017, Breslin has been dating her boyfriend Ira Kunyansky.

“But it’s hard to know I won’t be able to call my father and wish him a happy Christmas or send him a gift certificate to a good steakhouse (lol),” she continued in her post.

Some days are more difficult than others.

Grief is a nefarious creature.

I wish missing someone had an expiration date, but I had almost 25 years of having an amazing father, and I feel like I know what he’d be saying right now.

‘Why ya crying, kid? I’m fiiiiiine,’ I believe it goes.

‘Don’t worry about me; I adore you!’

The Scream Queens alum also added a sweet message to others who are grieving this holiday season.

“I see you, I hear you, and you’re not alone,” she wrote on social media, “but I’m going to treasure those who are here and hug them tighter than ever.”

“A good night to all… and a Merry Christmas to all.”

“Happy holidays holiday-grief season,” Breslin wrote on Instagram alongside her message.

In February, the “Fight for Me” singer revealed that her father died of the coronavirus.

He was 78 years old when he died.

“My daddy… Oh wow,” says the narrator.

This has been a difficult task to write.

It was more difficult than I had anticipated.

The actress said at the time, “I’m in shock and devastation.”

“After my family and I said our goodbyes at 6:32 p.m. EST, my sweet, perfect, amazing, heroic, wonderful father passed away.

My sweet daddy’s life was cut short by COVID-19.

I primarily want to remember my father for who he was.

