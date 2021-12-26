After her father’s death from COVID-19, Abigail Breslin celebrates her first holiday season without him.

In an emotional tribute on Instagram, Zombieland star Abigail Breslin talked about missing her father, who passed away earlier this year, during the “holiday-grief season.”

This holiday season, Abigail Breslin is grieving over the death of her father.

On Christmas Eve, the Zombieland actress, 25, shared an emotional Instagram post about missing her father, Michael Breslin, about her experience during the “holiday-grief season.”

Breslin’s father died in February at the age of 78 due to COVID-19 complications.

“I love the holiday season and am so thankful I get to spend it with my mom, my brothers, my friends, and my boyfriend,” Breslin wrote in a Notes app screenshot.

I’m truly fortunate.

But knowing I won’t be able to call my father and wish him a happy Christmas or send him a gift certificate to a good steakhouse (lol) is difficult.”

“I wish there was an expiration date on missing someone,” she said, describing grief as a “tricky little monster” with “some days being harder than others” since her father’s death.

She did, however, seem to see a silver lining by recalling her father and imagining what he would say to her.

“I had almost 25 wonderful years with an amazing father, and I feel like I know exactly what he’d be saying right now,” she wrote.

“I believe it’s something along the lines of ‘why ya crying kid? I’m fine.'”

‘Don’t be concerned about me! I adore you, pretty.’

Breslin ended her post by saying, “I see you, I hear you, and you’re not alone,” to anyone “missing someone this holiday season.” She also stated that she planned to spend time with loved ones and “hug them harder than ever.”

Following her father’s death in February, Breslin posted an Instagram photo of herself and her father.

Breslin was seen sitting in her father’s lap, smiling, in a childhood photograph.

“I love you, dada!” she wrote, “and I miss you more today than I did yesterday.”

“I’m hoping you’re keeping an eye on me.”

