After her father’s death in October, Hilary Swank wrote a tribute to him, calling him “one of my most favorite people.”

After her father’s death in October, Hilary Swank writes a tribute to him, calling him “one of my most favorite people.”

Keeping his memory alive.

Stephen Swank, Hilary Swank’s father, passed away last year, and she has since discussed her grief.

“For me, and I’m sure for many of us, this past year was a big one.

I’ve been away from my phone and social media for a few months due to a devastating personal loss.

“My Dear Dad made his transition to the other side in October,” the 47-year-old Freedom Writers actress captioned a throwback Instagram selfie with her father on Saturday, January 1.

“I had a rather unique relationship with him because after a lung transplant seven years ago, I was his sole caregiver.”

During this time, I grew extremely close to him, strengthening our bond and savoring every moment we shared.”

“He will always be one of my most favorite people, and there isn’t a day that goes by that I don’t miss him,” she continued in her post.

But, as painful as it was, this physical loss reawakened me to the true meaning of life.

It gave me a better understanding of the circle of life, where we come from and where we return to, and it helped me reconnect with my true self.

It aided me in forgiving and moving past the things that held me back, in whatever form that took on any given day.

Also, I’m always connected to the Ultimate Source, and thus, to my father.”

The Iron Jawed Angels star ended her social media comeback by wishing her fans a happy New Year.

“I hope that whatever trials and tribulations you all have faced on your life journey this past year have brought you closer to your true essence and guided you into this New Year with whatever blessings you most need,” Hilary wrote.

“We’re all in this together,” says the narrator.

I adore you all and am grateful for this community; peace and many blessings to you, in whatever form they may manifest.”

Her social media post also included the captions “Happy New Year,” “I Love You Dad,” and “Forever.”

Several of the Nebraska native’s celebrity friends expressed their sorrow over her untimely death.

“I adore you and am grateful that you were able to be here.

Short summary of Infosurhoy.

Hilary Swank Pens Tribute to Her Father After His October Death: ‘One of My Most Favorite Persons’