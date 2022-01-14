After her interview with Jamie Lynn, Britney Spears responds to her sister’s allegations.

Britney Spears has taken to the stage to express her dissatisfaction with the situation.

The singer is responding to some of her sister Jamie Lynn Spears’s comments and allegations in her new memoir and recent interviews promoting her book.

Britney shared with her fans on Twitter on Thursday that she has been suffering from a “104 [degree]fever” and was sick while watching Jamie Lynn’s interview.

“I looked at my phone and saw that my sister had done her book promotion interview…

“I watched it with a 104-degree fever, which was actually kind of nice because it forced me to surrender to not caring,” she wrote.

“I couldn’t care less, but my head hurt so badly.”

“The two things that bothered me about what my sister said was how out of control my behavior was,” Britney continued, “but she was never around me much 15 years ago at that time… so why are they even talking about it unless she wants to sell a book at my expense?”

After Britney’s 13-year conservatorship ended in November, the 30-year-old actress spoke out in an interview with Nightline on Wednesday.

“That love is still there in its entirety.

I adore my younger sister.

Jamie Lynn told ABC News’ Juju Chang, “I’ve only ever loved and supported her and done what’s right for her, and she knows it.”

“I’m not sure why we’re in this situation right now.”

Jamie Lynn also addressed Britney’s July 2021 Instagram post, in which she criticized her sister’s tribute performance at the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards, in which the pop star was honored with the Icon Award.

“It was a little perplexing to me about that,” she admitted, “and I actually spoke with her about it.”

“I’ve clarified that I don’t believe she was upset with me personally because of it.”

I’m not sure why that bothers her.”

“I was doing a tribute to honor my sister and all the amazing things that she’s done,” Jamie Lynn said of the performance.

“I know it may seem silly to some, but I wrote a lot of my songs and.

