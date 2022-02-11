After her nemesis Khloe Kardashian’s sexy gym selfies, Jordyn Woods flaunts her rock-hard abs in a sports bra and spandex shorts.

After Khloe Kardashian’s sexy gym selfies, Jordyn Woods flaunts her rock-hard abs in a sports bra and spandex shorts.

On Instagram, JORDYN Woods showed off her abs in a sports bra and spandex shorts.

Her new “natural” photos were released in the midst of nemesis Khloe Kardashian’s sexy gym selfies.

Jordyn, 22, flexed in the literal sense on her Instagram Stories on Thursday.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum flaunted her figure and chiseled abs in a tight black workout top, spandex shorts, and a black hoodie.

Jordyn tagged her growing workout app and captioned her photo with three running emojis.

In an Instagram post the same day, she showed off a “natural” look.

She appeared to be in her sun-drenched LA home in both posts, which she moved into in 2019 after reportedly being kicked out of the home of former best friend Kylie Jenner.

The drama reportedly escalated after she was caught “making out” with Tristan Thompson, Khloe’s baby daddy.

Users gushed over Jordyn’s “natural” look in the comments section of her Instagram post.

“We love to see it because it is naturally beautiful,” one wrote.

Another wrote, “Natural beauty comes throughuu.”

A third person wrote, “Sometimes simple is better.”

Meanwhile, Khloe has been flaunting her post-gym figure.

Some fans have called her new look “GORGEOUS,” while others have expressed concern about her diet, claiming she has become “too thin.”

She looked completely different in a new filtered video of her working out at the gym two weeks ago, complete with a thin physique and a tiny nose.

The single mother captioned the video, “I love warming up on the stairs.”

Earlier, the Good American founder’s fans expressed concern after her ribs were visible during a workout.

Many believe her dramatic weight loss was caused by her “devastation” over Tristan’s scandal, which involved him cheating on her and fathering a child with another woman.

Khloe shared a photo of her buff back wearing a black sports bra and matching leggings earlier this month.

Jordyn then posted her own gym photo to her Instagram stories five hours later.

Jordyn made headlines when she was caught “making out” with Khloe’s baby daddy Tristan while she was pregnant with True, their three-year-old daughter.

The Kar-Jenners dropped the long-time family friend as a model from their various brands, as well as her and Kylie’s joint makeup project.

While Khloe and Tristan, 30, broke up over the kiss, they were reunited during the 2020 pandemic, when they were quarantined together.

They split up again after more cheating allegations surfaced, including claims that the athlete “disappeared into a bedroom with three women…

