After her New Year’s Eve show with Pete Davidson, Miley Cyrus is said to be dating Maxx Morando.

Despite rumors that she had a relationship with Pete Davidson after hosting a New Year’s Eve show with the comedian, Miley Cyrus is dating Maxx Morando.

Here’s everything we know about Miley Cyrus’ new relationship.

On January 1st,

Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando are dating, according to E! News.

According to a source, “she’s happily dating Maxx.”

“It’s a formal agreement between them.”

Morando, a drummer for the band Liily, was in Miami to support Cyrus, 29, for her televised New Year’s Eve performance.

“He was having a good time backstage with Miley and Pete at the New Year’s Eve rehearsals and taping,” a second source revealed.

“They were all extremely friendly to one another and appeared to be having a great time.”

The two musicians share many interests, including mutual friends.

“They’re both artistic and creative,” said the second source, “so they bond over being musicians.”

Miley Cyrus Is Dating Liily Drummer Maxx Morando: Inside Their “Artistic and Creative” Bond https:t.coNQllDlcnJN Miley Cyrus Is Dating Liily Drummer Maxx Morando: Inside Their “Artistic and Creative” Bond https:t.coNQllDlcnJN Miley Cyrus Is Dating

When Cyrus and Morando were spotted together at Gucci’s Love Parade runway show at the Hollywood Walk of Fame in November 2021, fans assumed they were dating.

Cyrus has not confirmed her new relationship, but in a September 2021 interview with Vogue, she gushed about Morando.

Cyrus talked about a custom design she wore with a bold print of cartoon monsters that she wore.

“This look is a one-of-a-kind collaboration between Maxx Morando and Shane Kastl, two of my favorite emerging artists,” Cyrus explained.

“Shane customized Maxx’s cartoon characters [within]his construction using existing pieces I’ve collected over time.”

Their collaboration is the perfect example of sustainability becoming the next fashion phase, and it demonstrates that anything can be reinvented, which resonates deeply with me.”

Since breaking up with Cody Simpson over a year ago, the “Wrecking Ball” singer hasn’t publicly confirmed a relationship.

Fans speculated that Cyrus had a romantic connection with Pete Davidson, who is dating Kim Kardashian West, while promoting their New Year’s Eve special, before sources revealed that Cyrus is dating Maxx Morando.

Cyrus and Davidson have been friends for a long time, and they even had matching tattoos at one point.

According to Page Six, following their Dec.

Davidson’s condo was spotted by Cyrus after their joint interview on The Tonight Show on September 9…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.