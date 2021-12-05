After her one-year-old spills milk all over her carpet, a desperate mother begs for help – and is stunned by the simple solution.

They say crying over spilt milk is pointless.

However, perhaps “consult Facebook for advice if you have spilt milk on your carpet” should be changed to “consult Facebook for advice if you have spilt milk on your carpet.”

When her son dropped a large bottle of whole milk on the carpet in her living room, one mother did exactly that.

Angel Osei-Kissi, a mother, posted a picture of the mess to the Cleaning Tips and Tricks group on Facebook, writing: “Help!

“Left for me by my one-year-old… for one minute, I took my gaze away from him.”

“How can I clean this up so my front room doesn’t smell like sour milk?”

“I just used warm soapy water, but the milk seems to have sunk right into my carpet, and I’m now paranoid.”

Cleaning enthusiasts flocked to the internet in droves to share their tips, with bicarbonate of soda being the most widely recommended solution.

“Scatter bicarbonate soda over it and let it soak in before cleaning,” one person suggested.

“Bicarb and white wine vinegar! Leave it over night to soak up, this happened to ours and it started stinking, we used that and it got rid of the smell right away,” one person added.

“I’m afraid it’s going to smell,” someone else said.

You’ll need to use bi carb, let it sit for a night, and then vacuum it up.

Because this didn’t work 100% for me, I had to use white vinegar and soak it for hours.

“I scrubbed it and then used laundry softener on it, and it worked.”

Others were less optimistic, with one person writing: “My son did this when he was 18 months old, we cleaned it but the smell never went away, it cost us a carpet and underlay.”

“While we waited for a new carpet, we had to cut up the carpet where he had spilled it.”

When you clean it, the odor never completely goes away.”

Angel responded by saying she planned to use bicarbonate of soda overnight, and if that didn’t work, she’d hire a carpet cleaning machine.

