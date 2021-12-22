After her parents were discovered dead, actress Alicia Witt spoke out.

Following the discovery of her parents’ bodies, actress Alicia Witt speaks out.

Just days before the holidays, Alicia Witt’s parents were discovered dead inside their home in Massachusetts.

“It was unimaginable,” she said of the outcome.

Alicia Witt is mourning the death of her parents, who passed away just days before the holidays.

The bodies of Robert Witt, 87, and Diane Witt, 75, were discovered at their Massachusetts home on Dec. 1, according to multiple reports.

“I contacted a cousin who lives close to my parents to inquire about them,” Alicia said in an E! News statement.

“Unfortunately, the outcome was unforeseeable.

I’d like some privacy right now to grieve and process this unexpected turn of events and loss.”

While the victims’ identities are unknown, the Worcester Police Department confirmed to E! News that officers were dispatched to a residence and found a male and a female deceased.

There were no signs of foul play, according to authorities, but the case is still being investigated and the cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner’s office.

According to the Worcester Telegram and Gazette, firefighters were called and the air quality inside the house was checked.

Officials later told the news organization that there were no noxious gases present.

According to a neighbor, the couple didn’t leave their house very often.

Indeed, as the couple’s home fell into disrepair, neighbors reportedly offered to assist them.

They politely declined, according to their neighbor.

Fans may recognize Alicia from her long career in television and film, which includes I Care a Lot, which won the 2020 Golden Globe, as well as Orange Is the New Black, Twin Peaks, 1984’s Dune, and The Walking Dead.

She was also a regular on the Hallmark Channel, where she starred in a number of holiday films.

She recently released a book called Small Changes: A Rules-Free Guide to Adding More Plant-Based Foods, Peace, and Power to Your Life, in which she shares the lessons she has learned throughout her life and career.

Alicia was celebrating the success of her book by signing copies at a Nashville bookstore just days before her parents died.

