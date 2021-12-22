After her parents were discovered dead in their home, actress Alicia Witt of ‘The Walking Dead’ speaks out.

After her parents were discovered dead in their home, ‘The Walking Dead’ actress Alicia Witt spoke out.

Alicia Witt has lost a loved one in an unimaginable way.

Robert Witt, 87, and Diane Witt, 75, were found dead in their Massachusetts home on Monday, Dec.

“I reached out to a cousin who lives close to my parents to check on them,” the 46-year-old star told ET. “Unfortunately, the outcome was unimaginable.”

“At this time, I’d like some privacy to grieve and process this unexpected turn of events and loss.”

Two people were found dead in the home after a welfare check was issued, according to Worcester Police.

The couple showed no signs of trauma, according to the police, and an autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.

A local fire department was dispatched to the house to check the air quality, which revealed that there were no noxious gases present and no signs of carbon monoxide.

A neighbor told The Telegram and Gazette that the couple was rarely seen outside of their home.

Another neighbor was seen mowing leaves and shoveling snow off their property, according to the resident.

Robert and Diane were also the parents of Ian Witt, in addition to Alicia Witt.

Alicia, who has appeared in Urban Legend, Orange Is the New Black, and I Care A Lot, recently released her book Small Changes.

