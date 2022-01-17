After her raunchy OnlyFans photos leaked online, Lottie Moss poses naked in the mirror.

After her OnlyFans photos were leaked online, LOTTIE Moss set hearts racing by posing completely naked in a raunchy mirror shot.

The model shared a photo of herself in the nude on Instagram, bending over to reveal her peachy behind while concealing her assets with her hand.

Lottie, 23, was devastated earlier this month when she discovered an ex-friend encouraging her followers to post her explicit OnlyFans images.

Despite breaking down in tears, the model appears to have shrugged off the drama from her ‘evil’ ex-pal who posted her phone number online.

On vacation at a luxury resort on the Caribbean island of Antigua, the star stripped down while standing outside in the sun.

Lottie let her blonde locks trail down her back and over her shoulder, revealing her tiny waist and long legs as she basked in the sun.

In the mirror, the model’s reflection could be seen, with the star strategically placing her hands to avoid revealing too much to her fans.

Fans flooded the comments section to compliment Lottie’s incredible figure, and she captioned the post with “Manic vibe” and a fairy emoji.

“What a peach,” one wrote alongside a slew of fire emojis, while another added, “Absolute perfection.”

“Excellent peaches.”

It comes just days after Lottie sobbed as she revealed her phone number had been leaked online by someone she used to know.

In a shocking betrayal, the 23-year-old model was shocked to learn that her fans were being encouraged to post her explicit OnlyFans images online.

“He’s telling the boys in the group chat to sub to your OnlyFans and leak the pictures to your mother’s Instagram,” she received a message from a concerned fan.

She had already received a number of phone calls from unknown callers, according to another post, while the perpetrator continued to mock her online.

“What an evil human being,” Lottie wrote, disgusted.

Lottie Moss, Kate Moss’ half-sister, has become well-known for her racy photos since quitting her job as a model and turning to the adult site.

Lottie decided to make her OnlyFans account free after her photos were leaked, unlike many other celebrities who charge £12 per month.

For around £10, fans can unlock individual content snaps, but for (dollar)100 (£75), you can become a VIP member, which grants you access to unlimited free chat, VIP content, custom requests, and she’ll even rate your manhood.