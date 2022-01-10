After her split from Dale Moss, Clare Crawley snuggles up to her ‘Bachelorette’ ex Blake Monar.

After her split from Dale Moss, Clare Crawley cuddles up to her ‘Bachelorette’ ex Blake Monar.

Clare Crawley is spending time with one of her ex-boyfriends. While on a trip to Indianapolis, the 40-year-old former Bachelorette was spotted hanging out with one of her season’s contestants, Blake Monar.

On his Instagram Story, Blake shared a video of himself and Clare looking cozy.

Clare holds Blake’s arm, which he has slung around her neck, as the two giggle and laugh in the video.

Blake captioned the video, which he set to IN PARADISE’s “Moments We Live For,” with, “How’s walking on black ice with a grown man hanging off your back @clarecrawley?”

“Better than gliding alone across the driveway and ending up under your car,” Clare replied when she shared the video on her Instagram Story.

Clare also posted a video from her trip to Indianapolis, which featured Blake prominently.

The pair can be seen shopping together, spending time with his family, laughing, and goofing around in the video.

“Like You” by Tatiana Manaois was chosen as the soundtrack for the video.

Clare captioned her post, “Went for business, left with the most unexpected remarkable memories!”

“Indy, you were absolutely stunning, and you were exactly what my soul required.”

In the year 2020, Clare was the Bachelorette, and Dale and Blake competed for her heart.

The hairstylist, on the other hand, sent Blake home before ending her season early after she fell hard and fast for Dale.

Clare and Dale called it quits five months later.

They appeared to get back together soon after, though they refused to say whether or not they were engaged again.

However, before splitting up again in September, the couple did show their love for each other on social media.

Dale claimed in a statement released after their breakup that Clare had blocked his number after he visited her and that he found out about their breakup on social media.

Clare said it felt “impersonal” and “very icky” to get into a public back-and-forth through publicists, before reflecting on the pain the breakup caused, during a tearful appearance on Jana Kramer’s Whine Down podcast shortly after.

“How do you say goodbye to someone you never wanted to leave?” is the question that nags at me.

