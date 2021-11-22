After her split from Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello gets a mint green hair makeover: photos

After her breakup with Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello gets a mint green hair makeover: photos

Camila Cabello debuted a brand new look just days after calling it quits with Shawn Mendes.

On Saturday, November 20, the 24-year-old singer shared a photo of herself with mint green hair styled in big bouncy curls on Instagram.

The Cinderella star’s post-breakup ‘do was finished by stylist Dimitris Giannetos, who also gave her a shag haircut in October.

While Giannetos worked on her tresses, Cabello gathered a full glam squad to prepare for her photo shoot.

She enlisted the help of stylists Mariel Haenn and Rob Zangardi, who found the perfect Marco Marco mint dress, and makeup artist Patrick Ta to round out the look.

With his stellar line of products, Patrick Ta Beauty founder created the ultimate glossy eye look.

She captioned a series of photos, “I clean up ok.”

“It’s giving hot,” one user commented, while another added, “YOU LOOK SO GOOD.”

Others even went so far as to name Mendes, who is 23 years old.

“Life without @shawnmendes,” one user joked, while another added, “Show Shawn what he’s missing.”

In the days following his split from Cabello, the “Treat You Better” singer shared a series of shirtless photos from his day surfing on Instagram.

“Thank you @heiner_castillo___m for your feets!!” he captioned a series of photos showing off his ripped physique. “We love a good breakup glow,” one follower wrote, while another said, “So he’s single again.”

The couple, who began dating in July 2019, announced their breakup via Instagram Stories on Wednesday, November 17.

“Hey guys, we’ve decided to call it quits on our romantic relationship, but our love for each other as humans is stronger than ever.”

They wrote, “We started our relationship as best friends, and we will continue to be best friends.”

“We have been grateful for your support from the beginning and will continue to do so in the future.”

The couple had just put on a stylish display at a few months prior.

