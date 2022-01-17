After her ‘Twitter Peace Accord’ went off the rails, the showrunner of ‘The Witcher’ apologizes to ‘Those Who I’ve Hurt.’

Season 2 of The Witcher is proving to be a hit on Netflix.

Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, the showrunner for The Witcher, was recently involved in a heated Twitter debate with a disgruntled fan.

As a result of the back-and-forth, fans have responded to the showrunner.

They claim she let a “gatekeeper” fan slam the female characters in The Witcher.

Hissrich’s online snafu sparked a larger conversation about on-screen and off-screen inclusion, feminism, sexism, and bigotry.

On January 8, Hissrich responded to a fan’s comment on Twitter, sparking a heated debate between the two.

TheQuartering discussed The Witcher Season 2 on his blog.

He focuses on Geralt’s mistreatment of female characters such as Ciri and Yennefer.

“Henry Cavill was completely ineffective in The Witcher.

Because, well, Netflix, Geralt continues to play second or third fiddle on his own show.

“TheQuartering” stated, “The writers are so obsessed with forcing the strong independent wahmen who don’t need no man that they ignore why most of us wanted to watch.”

With a comedic tone, Hissrich replied.

She had no intention of interjecting herself into a tense conversation.

Hissrich replied, “Actually, I’m the strong independent woman you’re looking to blame for your sadness.”

The Witcher showrunner, on the other hand, had not anticipated receiving both positive and negative fan feedback.

@TheQuartering, let’s see what you’ve got.

You didn’t know who I was until two days ago, and I didn’t know who you were until two days ago, but now we’re enmeshed in a lovely banter that’s blowing people’s minds who are used to Twitter being an absolute dumpster fire of divisiveness and hate.

‘The Witcher’ Showrunner Leaves Andrzej Sapkowski in Charge of the Series’ Future: ‘I Just Don’t Feel the Need for Us to Keep Creating Stories,’ he says.

Fans had a different reaction to her initial response to de-troll the fan on Twitter over The Witcher’s female characters.

Fans were split on whether or not to support Hissirch, according to BleedingCool.

Some fans thought the showrunner was correct in confronting the fan who claimed the show was pushing a “militant feminist agenda” on social media.

However, some fans believed Hissrich’s appearance in The Witcher was unjustified.

“Others see Hissrich’s efforts as nothing more than giving another gatekeeper and their hateful speech,” says BleedingCool.

