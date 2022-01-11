After hiding the engagement ring in the bathroom, Bob Saget proposed to wife Kelly Rizzo while watching Stranger Things.

After hiding his engagement ring in the bathroom, Bob Saget proposed to Kelly Rizzo while watching Stranger Things.

Bob Saget, a late actor, once revealed that he proposed to his wife Kelly Rizzo while they were watching Stranger Things.

In November 2017, the Full House star proposed and shared the happy news on Instagram.

“I like the people in this photo,” he joked.

Katie Killean, the most loving and legendary @George_Shapiro, and, of course, my gal Kelly.

“In case you were wondering, we were celebrating our engagement— and I know George and I will make a great couple.”

Rizzo announced the engagement on social media at the time, along with a photo of the stunning ring.

“Who needs pearls?” she captioned the photo, “Enjoying my favorite food with my new favorite accessory.”

Saget later revealed in an interview with People that he and Rizzo had been settling down to watch the Netflix show when he nipped to the bathroom.

He’d been keeping the ring hidden for four days, and he felt it was finally time to propose.

He recalled, “We were watching Stranger Things on the iPad, and then I got up to go to the restroom.”

“I opened the safe, took a ring I’d been hiding for four days, and got down on one knee.”

“And she asked, ‘What are you doing?’ and both she and I became very emotional.”

The couple married in a ceremony on the beach in Santa Monica, California, in 2018.

The couple shared the magical moment with fans on social media at the time, exclaiming that they were “damn happy.”

Rizzo and Saget shared many photos together over the years, including one on Christmas Eve, just two weeks before the comedian’s death.

Rizzo went on to say that her husband was “finally” in Chicago for the holidays, allowing them to spend them together.

“On this special holiday, best wishes to everyone.”

May peace and love envelop you all.”

On Sunday, hotel security discovered Saget dead in his room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando around 4 p.m.

He was pronounced dead on the scene, with later reports speculating that the actor had suffered a heart attack or stroke.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Saget had died.

“Earlier today, deputies were dispatched to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a report of an unresponsive man in a hotel room,” the office stated on Twitter.

“The man’s name was Robert Saget, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.”

