After hinting at a possible ‘Vanderpump Rules’ exit, Lala Kent sends cryptic message about ‘fake’ friendships.

After hinting at a potential ‘Vanderpump Rules’ exit, Lala Kent sends cryptic message about ‘fake’ friendships.

Another sign: Lala Kent’s tumultuous relationship with her Vanderpump Rules co-stars has prompted the reality star to rethink her decision to return to Bravo’s hit show — and she’s just dropped another hint.

Kent, 31, posted a Ryan Reynolds quote on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, December 8, that read, “The faker you are, the bigger your circle will be.”

The more authentic you are, the smaller your circle becomes.

These are common knowledge.”

After revealing how difficult filming the Season 9 reunion special was, the author of Give Them Lala sent a cryptic social media message.

“I’ve been on this show for six years, and no one can tell me otherwise. I’ve grown a lot as a person.”

“… So, when I think back on my time [on the show], I love it, it’s been the ultimate mirror for me, but after that reunion, I sat back and thought, ‘Is this the space for me anymore, or do we need to do some soul searching?'” Kent said on Wednesday in a new episode of her podcast “Give Them Lala.”

“[If] tomorrow they call me and say, ‘We’ve been picked up,’ I would take a big pause because I don’t know if that’s the space for me anymore,” she continued.

… I left that reunion with a lack of resolve.

I felt a little alone and isolated when I left.”

Kent, who split from ex-fiancé Randall Emmett ahead of the December reunion, spoke out about the lack of support she received from her co-stars.

“I didn’t hear from anyone on my cast except Raquel [Leviss], who said, ‘Hope you’re doing OK,'” the Utah native explained.

“For me, that was very telling.

… I’m not implying that this group of my friends is in any way bad.

Just because I’m going through a difficult time doesn’t mean the rest of the world comes to a halt.

… But I was visibly upset at the reunion, and the fact that none of them, with the exception of my little Bambi, reached out to say, ‘I just want to say I’m sorry for what you’re going through,’ was eye-opening.”

The Bravo star has joined Vanderpump Rules.

Short summary of Infosurhoy

Lala Kent Shares Cryptic Message About ‘Fake’ Friendships After Hinting at a Potential ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Exit