After hints that he’s dating Angelina Jolie in his new song Here We Go… Again, The Weeknd is’very enamored’ with her.

THE WEEKND is rumored to be “enamored” with Angelina Jolie after implying that he’s dating her in a new song.

The two were seen together several times in 2021, fueling dating rumors.

“Abel is very enamored with Angelina,” a source told HollywoodLife of The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye.

“They’ve had some very deep conversations when he’s hung out with her because they’re both very interesting and unique people who dive into the seriousness of life and really enjoy making a change.”

Both stars are interested in “film work,” according to the insider, who added: “As for being a committed couple, however, there’s still some way to go.”

“He has developed a strong friendship with Angie and has met her children, but it has been strictly platonic in terms of a full-fledged relationship, as it has been a friendly and business-only relationship.”

“It would be premature to say they are a couple right now because Angelina is more focused on her family.”

Fans were taken aback when the hitmaker released his new album Dawn FM this week, especially since one of the songs, Here We Go… Again, appears to make a reference to Angelina Jolie.

“My new girl, she’s a movie star,” the Weeknd sings.

I made her scream like Neve Campbell because I adored her.

“However, I make her laugh, and I swear it makes my depressed thoughts go away.”

I promised myself that I’d never fall again, but here we are.”

In his 2016 hit single Starboy, he mentioned Angelina Jolie’s ex-husband, Brad Pitt.

The Weeknd sang, “Let a n**ga Brad Pitt, legend of the fall, took the year like a bandit,” referring to his massive musical success in the fall of 2015.

In his 2016 song, Party Monster, he also mentioned Maleficent.

Last summer, the two sparked dating rumors when they were seen having a romantic dinner together in Los Angeles.

After that, The Weeknd, 31, and Angelina Jolie, 46, were “spotted at a private concert,” before hanging again months later.

Brad, 58, married Angelina Jolie in August 2014, and their divorce was finalized in April of this year.

Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 15, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 13, are among the ex-couple’s six children.

The actor’s motion to appeal the court’s current custody decision was denied in October.

Brad’s five minor children with Angelina were the subject of the November 2018 custody agreement, but in May 2021, he was granted joint custody of…

