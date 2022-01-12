After ‘hints’ that she’s ’16 weeks pregnant’ with his baby, Kourtney Kardashian and fiancé Travis Barker wear matching PJs.

KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN and Travis Barker are ringing in the new year for the third time.

The couple posted a photo of themselves on a couch, wearing matching red pajamas.

They also wore some relics from New Year’s Eve.

Travis wore a hat with the words “Happy New Year” glued to the top, and Kourtney wore a pair of fake glasses with the words “2022” glued to the top.

They appeared to be drinking from fancy red glasses as well.

“It’s still 2022, right?” Kourtney wrote alongside the photo.

Fans are still wondering if the two will soon be welcoming a new addition to the family as they jokingly re-welcomed the new year.

Some fans of KUWTK believe she’s been dropping “hints” that she’s “16 weeks pregnant” with her fiancé Travis Barker’s child.

Kourtney kept sharing photos of a sequin avocado purse she had received earlier this week, according to one TikTok user.

At 16 weeks, a baby is the size of an avocado, according to the fan, who goes by the handle JordynWoodKnow.

On Monday, the 42-year-old fueled pregnancy rumors by flaunting the bag on her Instagram Stories for the second time.

In a photo taken by nail artist Lisa Kon, the KUWTK star held on to the accessory while flaunting her nude manicure.

Earlier this week, Kourtney added fuel to the fire by paying tribute to her friend on her birthday.

The reality star shared a throwback photo of herself using two breast pumps while wearing a black swimsuit and holding the devices to her chest.

Kourtney had earlier posed in a SKIMS bodysuit with both hands on her stomach, as if she was pregnant.

Meanwhile, she raised eyebrows last month when she showed off her kitchen closet, which was stuffed to the brim with her massive junk food collection.

She panned through the large pantry in her (dollar)8.5 million home, displaying a variety of Bussin Snacks chips, cookies, and candy.

She also posted pictures of a strange snack made with pickles, vegan butter, tangerines, and sourdough bread in July.

Kourtney recently posted a photo of a bakery’s shelves full of croissants and other pastries with the caption: “Foods to avoid if you want more energy.”

Poosh, her lifestyle website, included a link to an article on the subject.

“My snack today,” the E! star captioned a photo of a plate filled with slices of toast dripping in butter.

Some fans speculated that she might require more energy due to the fact that she now eats for two.

On several occasions, the star has worn baggy clothing,…

