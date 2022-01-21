AFTER his arrest for’sexually abusing underage girl,’ Jim Bob Duggar ‘welcomed friend Caleb Williams to home with kids.’

AFTER his arrest for’sexually abusing a minor,’ Jim Bob Duggar ‘welcomed friend Caleb Williams to home with children.’

JIM Bob Duggar welcomed family friend Caleb Williams to his Arkansas home, where his children reside, AFTER the pal was arrested for “sexually abusing an underage girl,” according to court documents.

Caleb, 27, was arrested in November 2018 for criminal sex abuse after being accused of sexually abusing a minor between May 2015 and May 2018.

After negotiating a plea agreement, the Duggar family friend pleaded guilty to the first count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, but he was not prosecuted for the second count.

During a court hearing on January 22, 2020, he was sentenced to 62 days in jail and 18 months probation, and he is currently on the National Sex Offender and Illinois Sex Offender registries.

Caleb was a witness in Josh Duggar’s child pornography trial, as he worked at Wholesale Motorcars in 2019, where the sex abuse material was downloaded onto an HP desktop computer.

Caleb remained close to the Duggar family, as evidenced by his visit to their home in May 2019, more than a year after his arrest.

Josh’s motion for a new trial was filed on January 19, and the shocking claim was made in court papers.

Caleb sent an email to Prosecutor William Clayman on November 24, 2021.

Caleb admitted in the email that he was “mistaken” about not being in Arkansas from May 8, 2019 to May 11, 2019.

On May 11, just days before the child pornography photos and videos were downloaded, the linux partition was downloaded, which split the HP computer in half to allow anonymous access to the dark web.

He apologized for the “mistake” and added that he “had no intention to mislead Prosecutors” despite not knowing what days he went to the lot or if he went at all.

Caleb then revealed his whereabouts during that time, admitting that he “visited the Duggar’s house.”

James, now 21, Justin, now 20, Jackson, now 17, Johannah, now 16, Jennifer, now 14, Jordyn, now 13, and Josie, now 12, were the Duggars’ underage children at the time.

Caleb also maintained a close relationship with Jim Bob and Michelle’s adult sons, Josiah, Jed, and Joseph.

“At some point, several of the Duggar guys asked me to run the backends of some of their social media to help them sell cars,” Caleb wrote to the prosecution in an email.

I believe they were Jed, Josiah, and Joseph.

I still have access to both Jed’s and Josiah’s fake accounts.”

He also provided text messages as evidence for the conversations.

Caleb, who was once suspected of…

