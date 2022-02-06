After his audition for the sixth season of ‘Peaky Blinders,’ Cillian Murphy texted creator Steven Knight.

Season 6 of Peaky Blinders will premiere soon, and Cillian Murphy will reprise his role as Thomas Shelby.

Murphy isn’t known for playing recurring roles, but his performance as Tommy will be remembered by fans and critics alike.

When it came to his audition, he sent a very telling text to show creator Steven Knight after he tried out for the role.

Steven Knight is back for Season 6 of Peaky Blinders.

Season 6 will follow Thomas Shelby’s journey after his plan to kill Oswald Mosley goes awry, and Knight draws on his personal history to create the show fans know and love.

Tommy has faced a number of formidable opponents thus far in the show, and it is Knight’s excellent writing and personal connection to the material that bring it to life.

“Steve Knight is a phenomenal writer,” Cillian Murphy said in an interview with GQ.

“He once told me that writing the scripts for Peaky Blinders is like spring water to him, do you know what I mean?”

These are stories he was told as a child, so they are true to him.”

When it came to portraying Thomas Shelby, Steven Knight had his eye on actor Jason Statham.

Fans can’t imagine anyone other than Cillian Murphy in the role as Peaky Blinders Season 6 approaches.

Because Tommy and Murphy have nothing in common, Knight had a hard time envisioning Murphy as the Shelby family patriarch and gang leader.

Knight told Esquire, “Cillian and Tommy are almost polar opposites, and maybe that’s how it works.”

Murphy, on the other hand, desired the part of Tommy.

“Remember, I’m an actor,” he texted Knight following his audition.

Knight said, “Which I never forgot.”

“And what a performer he is.

… It’s a cliché, but Tommy Shelby couldn’t have been anyone else.

It would be illogical.

Cillian seemed to be waiting at all times.”

There is one more transaction to complete.

