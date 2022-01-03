After his breakup with Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes admits he’s having a hard time with social media.’

Just a few weeks after announcing his breakup with Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes revealed to fans that he is going through “a difficult time.”

Here’s what the singer and model had to say about it, as well as how the public reacted.

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes announced their split on social media in November.

They dated for two years and wrote two hit songs together: “I Know What You Did Last Summer” in 2015 and “Seorita” in 2019.

Mendes released a new single titled “It’ll Be Okay” two weeks after announcing his split from Cabello. “I start to imagine a world where we don’t collide; it’s making me sick, but we’ll heal and the sun will rise,” the breakup anthem says.

In a video that was uploaded to Instagram on Dec.

Mendes, who is 31 years old, thanked his fans for their support of the new song.

“I just wanted to make a little video and say thank you to everybody who has been connecting with ‘It’ll Be Okay’ and posting videos,” Mendes said, recording from his condo in Toronto.

Mendes opened up to fans, saying he’s been having “a hard time with social media.” His ex-girlfriend, Camila Cabello, recently stopped using social media over the holidays.

“At the moment, I’m having a little bit of a hard time with social media and my relationship with it,” Mendes said.

“However, a lot of people have been sending me videos and informing me about what’s going on.”

The 23-year-old singer explained that the act of creating music helps him better understand himself.

“The ultimate goal for me when I make music is to sit there and have my own truth revealed to me,” he explained.

“And a lot of the time when I’m writing songs, I’m using music as a platform to get to a place inside of myself that I wouldn’t be able to get to by talking to people or thinking about it.”

“I just wanted to come on here and show my love and appreciation,” Mendes said at the conclusion of the message.

I see you guys and see how much love you’re giving this song and me, and it means a lot to me.

Thank you very much; I adore you.”