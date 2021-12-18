After his comments to Scarlett Thomas, viewers of Walk The Line compare judge Craig David to Louis Walsh.

During tonight’s episode of WALK The Line, viewers were in stitches as judge Craig David appeared to take inspiration from Louis Walsh for his comments to act Scarlett Thomas.

After Scarlett’s performance of Christina Aguilera’s Something’s Got a Hold on Me, host Maya Jama turned to the judges for their reactions, and Craig, 40, said one of Louis’ most famous X Factor catchphrases.

“You came out, opened the whole thing like a star, setting the tone for the whole thing,” he said to Scarlett.

“I’m ecstatic to see that, because that’s exactly what you want in a championship game.”

You hit every note and every moment vocally.

You have a star’s appearance and a star’s voice…”

“You look like a popstar, you sound like a popstar, you are a popstar!” Louis said to Cher Lloyd during one of her X Factor performances.

Fans quickly took to Twitter to point out the plagiarized comment.

“You look like a star, you sound like a star…’ Yeah, but Craig sounds like Louis Walsh,” one commenter wrote.

“Craig thinks he’s Louis Walsh,” one person explained.

“Craig is mistaken for Louis Walsh,” a third added.

Definitely an X Factor rip-off.”

Nadiah Adu-Gyamfi, an early favorite, was crowned the first ever winner of Simon Cowell’s new singing competition tonight, taking home a prize of £500,000.

Each night of the show, a new group of hopefuls performed, with Nadiah winning the public vote on Wednesday evening and advancing to Thursday’s episode.

Nadiah won a spot in tonight’s final after she chose to Walk The Line.