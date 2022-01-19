After his epic cooking fail, which was the final straw for me, I’d like to divorce my husband.

After his epic cooking fail, I’ve decided to divorce my husband.

EVEN IF YOU ARE IN THE HAPPIEST RELATIONSHIP OF YOUR LIFE, DEAL-BREAKERS WILL EXIST.

Cheating is an unforgivable sin for some, while others flee if their partner’s friends or family offends them.

But this woman is questioning everything after her husband’s feeble attempt at cheese on toast.

We can’t say we blame her, to be honest.

The mother shared a picture of the potentially life-changing snack on Reddit’s Casual forum earlier this week.

“Divorce, or stay together for the children?” the woman wrote, seeking advice from other members.

Despite the fact that the woman had requested toast, her husband thought it was acceptable to serve her a piece of soggy bread.

(This is the first blunder.)

To add insult to injury, he then topped it off with only four teeny-tiny chunks of cheese.

(This is the second error.)

The fact that it couldn’t have been placed under the grill for more than five seconds was the final nail in the coffin, as the cheese had barely melted.

(If you get three strikes, you’re out.)

Needless to say, the offending meal sparked a firestorm of criticism on Reddit, with many claiming that the woman had every right to be irritated.

One responded, “What? That’s not even close to cheese on toast.”

“It’s barely a slice of cheese on a piece of bread.”

“I mean, I’m usually a’second chances’ kind of person, but I don’t think there’s any recovering from that,” another joked.

A third called it “true treason,” while a fourth claimed the woman was to blame.

“Blimey, you’re in the doghouse for something,” they wrote.

After being presented with that, a discussion is required to determine how to proceed.”

