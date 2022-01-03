After his father died of COVID-19, Jamie Dornan describes 2021 as the “worst year” of his life: “He Was a Beacon of Positivity.”

Jamie Dornan revealed that his father, Jim Dornan, died in early 2021 from the coronavirus, reflecting on how his professional success came at a difficult time in his life.

“It’s strange to end the year with all this positivity — with so much praise for Belfast and so much good talk about The Tourist,” the 39-year-old actor said in an interview with The Telegraph on Saturday, January 1.

“Because it’s been the worst and hardest year of my life on many levels.”

In March 2021, while quarantining in Australia for five months before filming The Tourist, the Fifty Shades of Grey star lost his father to COVID-19.

Jamie, whose mother Lorna died when he was 16 years old, has yet to be able to properly honor his father with a funeral due to the coronavirus lockdowns and his work schedule.

“Truly, it would be difficult to find anything negative to say about my father if you looked hard enough.

“He was a beacon of positivity,” the Northern Ireland native said of his late father, an obstetrician and gynecologist who was working on a professorship in the Middle East at the time of his death.

“His kindness, his willingness to talk to anyone and everybody,” continued the Endings, Beginnings actor.

“You treat the court cleaner the same way you treat the judge,” he used to say.

After being separated from his father for 18 months prior to his death, Jamie is still processing his grief.

During the pandemic, the two were separated and stuck in different countries.

“I’ve attempted to incorporate that into my own life.”

We’re talking about a medical professor here, a man who is insanely intelligent.

“He was so upbeat,” explained the Belfast star.

“He’d say, ‘This has happened; how do we move forward and make something positive out of it?'”

Jamie believes that his father’s advice, which he received after his mother died of pancreatic cancer when he was young, will help him in the future.

“Don’t let this be the thing that defines you,” his father once told him, and he’s worked hard to ensure that the heartbreak isn’t all that people see.

