After his fourth laser removal session, Teen Mom star Bar Smith proudly shows off his faded face tattoos.

After his fourth laser removal session, TEEN Mom star Bar Smith proudly debuted a new look on Instagram, showing off his faded face tattoos.

On his Instagram Story, Bar shared a photo of himself, urging fans to check out his TikTok for a more in-depth update.

“Go follow my TikTok ima be giving an update on my tattoo removal,” he wrote on the platform.

“Today was my 4th treatment with @_egobeauty,” she said.

“Please update us on ur tattoo removal,” a fan wrote, prompting the MTV personality to share the video.

The most recent update has yet to be released as of this writing.

Throughout the tattoo removal process, Bar has been open with fans, sharing photos and videos with them.

He posted a TikTok video in late November with photos showing how far he’d progressed.

Several photos were included in the video, all taken at different stages of the laser removal procedure.

“It’s a long process but they’re fading,” Bar wrote in the caption. “I just used these because they’re the most recent things in my gallery.”

In the comments, fans were supportive, with one writing, “so glad you made this decision.”

“Good for you,” one person said. “It shows growth.”

“Change is wonderful because it means growing,” wrote a third TikTok user.

I’m incredibly proud of you, and I’m glad you didn’t give up on each other.”

Bar has been using social media to document his tattoo removal process.

Following a string of arrests and an alcohol addiction, it’s all part of a larger effort to “clean up his image.”

His mission has been well-received by his fans.

He shared a photo with a more sophisticated look the same month he provided the tattoo update.

“Keep up the good work… and breaking generational cycles,” one fan wrote in the comments section.

“You’re looking dapper!” wrote another user.

“Keep it up!!” wrote a third commenter.

It’s not just about Bar’s image when it comes to tattoo removal and image rehab.

He, too, has lofty goals that he hopes to realize.

Bar aspires to be a veterinarian one day, but has recently discovered that facial tattoos are discouraged at school.

In October, he began taking college classes, where he received backlash from administrators because of his “visible” tattoos.

Bar addressed fans who were upset about the situation in an Instagram Story post.

“So tell me why I’m leaving right now to go to my first day of school and I’m asked like ‘are you gonna do something about your tattoos?” he said in the video.

“You know that’s dress code,” he said, quoting one of his teachers, “since when? she said ‘it’s in the student handbook.’ I’m…

