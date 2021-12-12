After his friend sends her a photo of him on vacation, a woman busts his cheating ex – but can you see what’s wrong?

After his friend sends her a picture of him on vacation, a woman busts his cheating ex – but can you see what’s wrong?

A WOMAN claimed she discovered her boyfriend had cheated on her when his best friend sent her an incriminating photo, but do you see the issue?

Petra shared the photo with her Instagram followers, pointing out the clue that revealed everything she needed to know.

Petra showed a text conversation she had with her boyfriend’s best friend in a video clip.

“He’s fine,” her best friend captioned a photo of her boyfriend lying in bed.

Petra, on the other hand, noticed a used condom next to her boyfriend in the photo.

The video has received 13.9 million views, and viewers have expressed their shock and horror in the comments section.

“He’s actually so lazy that he threw it on the bed rather than in the trash,” one person wrote.

Sis, you escaped a bullet.”

“This just broke my heart lol glad he’s an ex now,” one person said.

Petra elaborated on the situation in a follow-up video.

“At the time, my partner went on a boys’ trip to another country, and this country had quite a significant time difference,” she claimed.

“So, I’d go a few hours without hearing from him, but this night I went 12 or 13 hours without hearing from him, hadn’t heard from any of his friends or anything, so I was starting to get concerned and I was like, ‘Where are you?’

“I texted his friend in the middle of the night to see if any of them were okay, and when I didn’t hear from him in the morning, I double texted, and that’s when the friend sent the photo of the guy in the bed.”

She claims her best friend tried to persuade her that the used condom in the photo was a prank, but she is unsure if this is true.

“The guy who sent it claimed it was a prank on me and he’d set it up,” she explained.

I’m still not sure if that’s true or not.

She also admitted that after seeing the incriminating photos, she did return to her boyfriend.

“I took him back,” she explained.

“I’m not pleased with myself.”

Petra’s experience was shared by many commenters.

“Oh honey, that was NOT a prank,” one person wrote, while another added, “Better off without him! Even if it was a prank! People don’t realize ‘pranks’ like that can hurt people!”

