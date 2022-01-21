After his iconic role as bus driver in Spice World, Spice Girls fans pay tribute to ‘legend’ Meat Loaf.

Following his iconic role as the bus driver in Spice World, fans of the Spice Girls have paid tribute to music “legend” Meat Loaf.

The singing sensation passed away today at the age of 74, ending a six-decade career.

Marvin Lee Aday, better known by his stage name Meat Loaf, passed away on Thursday night, surrounded by his wife Deborah Gillespie.

His family released a statement on Friday morning confirming his death, gushing over the “amazing” career of the “beautiful artist.”

“It is with great sadness that we inform you that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight with his wife Deborah by his side,” the statement read.

“His incredible career spanned six decades, during which he sold more than 100 million albums worldwide and starred in over 65 films, including Fight Club, Focus, Rocky Horror Picture Show, and Wayne’s World.

“We know how much he meant to so many of you, and we are grateful for all of your love and support as we grieve the loss of such an inspiring artist and beautiful man.”

“We appreciate your patience as we seek privacy at this time.

Don’t ever stop rocking!” he says, from his heart to yours.

Fans of the singer took to social media to express their grief, with one man remarking on how much he enjoyed his cameo role in the 1997 film Spice World.

Throughout the film, Meat Loaf, who played Dennis, was seen driving the tour bus.

They joked that they couldn’t believe the film’s title was left out of the emotional social media tribute, despite the fact that it was his “best performance.”

“Everyone’s talking about Meat Loaf, who starred in Rocky Horror Picture Show and Fight Club,” one wrote, “but f*** it, I’m going to be the post saying ‘RIP Meat Loaf of Spice World.”

“It’s strange that Spice World The Movie isn’t listed among Meat Loaf’s many achievements.

“This is without a doubt one of his best performances,” a second added.

“I’m sorry to hear about Meat Loaf’s passing.

I don’t want his stellar role as Dennis the driver in Spice World to be forgotten in obituaries!” a third agreed.

“RIP Meat Loaf,” a fourth agreed, as a fifth concluded: “RIP Meat Loaf.

In Spice World, I had a crush on you.”

Since collapsing onstage in June 2016, the rock legend has been plagued by health issues and rumors that he was dying, and he has appeared in a number of interviews with slurred speech, with even Katie Price telling him she thought he had died.

