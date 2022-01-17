After his Las Vegas residency was canceled, Robbie Williams announced that he would tour this year.

ROBBIE Williams is gearing up for a big return to the stage.

I’m able to reveal that the superstar is planning a new tour for the end of the year.

It comes after Robbie was devastated when the pandemic forced him to cancel his extended residency at the Las Vegas Encore Theater in 2020.

Robbie revealed the news in a new interview in America, where he was asked how the pandemic had affected his music — though he remained wary of Covid.

“Hopefully, I’ll go on tour at the end of this year,” he said.

“However, you are aware of how this year has progressed.

“I think every summer we’ll think it’s over, and then it’ll come back in the winter.”

“I’ve been completely wrong every time I’ve predicted the end of this.”

“When this started two years ago, it was around the end of January or February, and I was like, ‘This is going to be over in June.’

“We’ve been doing it for two Christmases and it’s still going strong.

It’s a terrifying situation.

“It’s terrifying for a variety of reasons, but personally and selfishly, I haven’t been able to perform or go on tour.”

Robbie now intends to alter everything.

He finished The Heavy Entertainment Show tour in 2018 after performing in front of over 1.1 million fans in the United Kingdom, as well as tens of thousands more across Europe, Australia, and South America.

Insiders say he would if he could get the gigs off the ground.

“Robbie wants to make his dream of getting back on the road a reality,” a source said.

“This year may be difficult, but anything is possible with Robbie.”

Robbie is one of my favorite hellraisers, with enough No. 1s and notches on his bedposts to keep him in the music history books indefinitely.

Returning to the road and performing in front of large crowds is where he excels and belongs.

Robbie should take over for the pop pretenders.

It’d be beneficial to us all.

