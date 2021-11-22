After his son’s health scare in the ICU, Mickey Guyton delivers an emotional performance at the AMAs 2021.

Mickey Guyton Gives Emotional Performance at AMAs 2021 After Son’s Health Scare in ICU

At the 2021 American Music Awards on Sunday night, Mickey Guyton gave an emotional performance.

The country music singer, 37, took the stage at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles for a performance of her single “All American” from her debut album Remember Her Name, just days after her 9-month-old son Grayson was admitted to the hospital. It was her first performance at the AMAs.

“No matter where you’re from, your race, your creed, who you love,” Guyton said to the audience, dressed in a silver and black dress with black thigh-high boots.

You’re all from the United States.

“We got the same stars, the same stripes Just wanna live that good life Ain’t we all, ain’t we all American,” she sang, sending the audience into a frenzy of applause and cheers.

@MickeyGuytonAMAspic.twitter.com5xIuCWJi0H, our next (hashtag)AMAs performer, deserves a warm welcome!

Guyton’s appearance on the AMA came after she revealed on Thursday that her son, whom she shares with husband Grant Savoy, had been admitted to the hospital.

“I normally don’t do this, but my son is being sent to the icu,” the “Black Like Me” singer tweeted to her followers.

The doctors have no idea what’s wrong.

Guyton, who gave birth to Grayson in January, said just a day later that her son was “not in the clear but on the mend,” and thanked her fans for their prayers.

Guyton said her son was “stable” and “improving” in a Saturday update.

“There is a pediatrician named Dr.

Grace, who stayed by Grayson’s side the entire time we were in the ER, discovered the issue and assisted in the creation of a plan to heal Grayson,” Guyton said.

“Dr. X, our family physician, is a wonderful person.”

When all of the hospital’s [sic]were maxed out and understaffed due to nurse shortages, Nathan Ford stepped in and helped Grayson secure a bed.

Grayson would not be on the road to a full recovery if it weren’t for them.”

Grayson is “doing much better,” Guyton said, adding that he is “stable” and “improving.” She added that her son is “still dehydrated and weak, and has lost weight from not being able to retain any liquid,” and that “despite all of this, Gray is a fighter and his…

Summary of Entertainment News from Infosurhoy.

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https

AMAs 2021: Mickey Guyton Gives Emotional Performance Following Son’s Health Scare in ICU