After his split from Clare Crawley, Bachelorette star Dale Moss cuddles up to Argentinian model Florencia Galarza in NYC.

Dale Moss, who was seen cuddling up to Argentinian model Florencia Galarza in New York City, appears to have moved on from his ex-fiance Clare Crawley.

Despite the fact that he ended his relationship with Clare just a few months ago, the 33-year-old former footballer was in good spirits while out and about with Florencia.

The two were spotted walking arm in arm throughout the city on Wednesday, according to exclusive photos obtained by The Sun.

Dale wore an all-black outfit consisting of jeans, a T-shirt, and sneakers for the outing.

Due to the unseasonably warm weather, he opted for a Burberry button-up over his shirt instead of a winter jacket.

The Bachelorette alum was carrying a medium-sized brown bag as he walked down the sidewalk with Florencia after doing some shopping.

Meanwhile, the model opted for an all-black ensemble, complete with chunky boots and a face mask.

Her calf-length peacoat, which she had fully buttoned, covered the rest of her outfit.

The two stayed close during their romantic stroll, frequently walking with their arms linked.

Dale took a few moments to check his phone, but he spent the majority of his time laughing and smiling with the Argentinian model.

Dale and Clare called off their engagement for the second time a few months ago.

The couple first called off their engagement in January 2021, so this isn’t the first time they’ve broken up.

However, a source told Page Six that Clare and Dale had broken up “for good this time.”

During the sixteenth season of The Bachelorette, the former couple got engaged in November 2020.

Clare famously quit the show after only a few weeks of filming when she fell in love with the former football player.

Clare was reportedly ready to move on with her life soon after the September split, despite claims that he didn’t support her when she was dealing with her sick mother.

“Clare has seen everything by now for what is needed for her to have closure and not look back,” a source told Us Weekly at the time.

Dale is no longer in her life.

“This past week has demonstrated to her that he isn’t truly concerned about her.

He’s putting on a show for the public because he’s only interested in himself and his image.”

Clare was in Sacramento, California, visiting her mother, who was receiving hospice care.

Dale, 33, was accused of being “out and about with a smile on his face,” according to the insider.

