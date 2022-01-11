After his split with supermodel Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik joins plus-size dating app WooPlus in the hopes of finding a “fuller woman.”

After his split from supermodel Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik joins plus-size dating app WooPlus in the hopes of finding a “fuller woman.”

Zayn Malik, the heartthrob, appears to have signed up for a plus-size dating website that promises to connect users with “big beautiful women.”

It comes after his breakup with slim supermodel Gigi Hadid.

He has previously dated models Neelam Gill, 26, and Perrie Edwards, 28, from Little Mix.

Zayn, 28, has now been linked to the website, which claims to be for “all people who love plus-size singles.”

The app uses facial recognition technology to verify users’ identities, and a video of Zayn participating in an emoji challenge on it has gone viral.

Before leaving One Direction in 2015, the singer had four UK No. 1 singles and albums. He can be seen winking and pulling faces at the camera.

“I like girls that are a bit chunky in certain areas — the nice areas,” Zayn told Billboard in 2016.

“I prefer a woman who is a bit more full-figured.”

Last October, he divorced Gigi, a 26-year-old high-fashion model.

Khai, the couple’s daughter, was born in September of 2020.

Zayn was previously named one of the top ten most eligible bachelors in the UK and is said to be worth over £47 million.

After forming in 2010 and signing to Simon Cowell’s Syco Records label following an appearance on The X Factor, the English-Irish boy band One Direction sold 70 million albums worldwide.

Zayn left the group six months before they announced their “indefinite hiatus” in 2016, opting for a quieter life away from the spotlight.

Even during his six-year relationship with Gigi Hadid, Zayn stayed mostly out of the spotlight.

Nobody Is Listening, his most recent solo album, failed to chart in the Top Ten in 2021.

The star, who splits his time between New York and a farm in Pennsylvania, made headlines last year after it was claimed he assaulted Gigi’s mother Yolanda during a fight shortly before they split up.

“I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid and, for the sake of my daughter, I decline to give any further details,” Zayn said in response to Yolanda’s false allegations. “I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private.”

“I had agreed not to contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner,” he said on Twitter about the incident.

“Despite my best efforts to return our family to a peaceful state that will allow me to co-parent my daughter in the manner that she deserves,…

