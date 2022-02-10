After ‘hitting his head’ in a hotel room, Bob Saget’may have died of a brain bleed.’

According to a new report, BOB Saget died from a brain bleed.

Before his shocking death, the Full House star may have hit his head in his hotel room.

While authorities previously thought Saget died of a heart attack or stroke, TMZ reported on Wednesday that his death was even more tragic.

The late actor hit his head on something after checking into the Ritz Carlton Hotel in Orlando on January 9, according to sources with direct knowledge of the incident.

Authorities aren’t sure what he hit, but there was a visible bruise on the back of his head.

It’s possible that the late comedian’s fatal injury was caused by the headboard.

Authorities believe Saget was unaware of the seriousness of the injury and went to bed immediately after it occurred.

The Full House star died of a brain bleed in his sleep, according to sources.

A toxicology report ruled out narcotics or alcohol as the cause of death, according to the report.

After Saget was discovered in his room by hotel security in January, the Sheriff’s Department and the Fire Department responded to the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando at around 4 p.m.

He was pronounced dead on the scene, but the cause of death was unknown at the time.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office tweeted, “Earlier today, deputies were dispatched to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a report of an unresponsive man in a hotel room.”

“The man’s name was Robert Saget, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.”

In this case, there was no evidence of foul play or drug use.”

The actor and comedian had recently been on the road across the country, stopping in several Florida cities.

He was in Jacksonville for a show Saturday night and stayed until early Sunday morning.

“I had a great time at tonight’s show at @PV_ConcertHall in Jacksonville.”

The audience was enthusiastic.

“Thank you again, @RealTimWilkins, for opening,” Saget tweeted at 3 a.m. on Sunday.

“I had no idea I had put in a two-hour set tonight.”

This s*** has reawakened my addiction.

For my 2022 dates, go to http://BobSaget.com.”

In Full House, Saget played Danny Tanner, the patriarch of the Tanner family.

He was cast alongside John Stamos and Dave Coulier in the film.

Candace Cameron, Jodie Sweetin, and twin Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen played little Michelle Tanner, his TV daughters.

Many people remember Saget as the affable father of three he portrayed onscreen.

In reality, he is…

